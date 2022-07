Photos from Béla Fleck’s Bluegrass Happening in Grand Rapids

Photographer Bryan Bolea was on hand when Béla Fleck brought his Bluegrass Happening Tour to the Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapid, MI.

The tour included Béla’s superstar My Bluegrass Heart band – featuring Sierra Hull, Michael Cleveland, Bryan Sutton, and Mark Schatz – along with the Sam Bush Band and the Jerry Douglas Band. Needless to say, there was plenty of interaction with everyone sitting in with everyone else.

The brief Happening tour has concluded, but there are still many My Bluegrass Heart supergroup shows scheduled for the rest of this year.