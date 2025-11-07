Photos from Banjo Ben’s Cabin Camp 2025

Ben Clark, known far and wide online as Banjo Ben, has shared some information about his most recent Cabin Camp, complete with photos. These weekend banjo camps are held in a variety of spots each year, and pickers come from all over the US to study with a faculty of top instructors.

Clark has been teaching people how to play bluegrass music for many years now, offering a combination of free videos and others available with a membership. Courses are posted online for banjo, mandolin, and guitar, taught with a mix of serious instruction and wacky humor.

He also operates Banjo Ben’s General Store, where you can find bluegrass instruments, accessories, strings, and learning materials, all shipped straight to your door.

This most recent Cabin Camp was held over Halloween weekend on Clark’s farm in Kilgore, TX. Ben tells us that it was his largest to date with 60 banjo players assembled to study with Alan Munde, Bill Evans, Kristin Scott Benson, Katy Lou Clark, Dave Dillard, and Ben himself.

Here’s a giant 60-person banjo band playing Cripple Creek at Camp.

You can learn more about upcoming Cabin Camp events online.