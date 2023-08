Barry Abernathy with Appalachian Road Show at Gettysburg, Fall ’23 – photo © Frank Baker

As ever, Frank Baker was on site for the Fall 2023 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, and is hard at it today selecting photos to share with our readers this week. Here is his first gallery, with images from The Steeldrivers, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Appalachian Road Show, and The Del McCoury Band.

More to come…