Photos from 2023 CBA Father’s Day Festival

Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 CBA Father’s Day Festival – photo © Alan M Bond

One of the longest running and most influential festivals out west is the annual California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Festival, held this past 48 years in Grass Valley, California. Just as few west coasters are able to make it east for major festivals in the southeastern US, not many backeasters have had a chance to visit California for this terrific event, held as you might expect, over the Father’s Day weekend each June.

This year’s festival marked an emotional homecoming, as it was the first performance by Molly Tuttle with her band, Golden Highway. Molly quite literally grew up at this event, jamming and then performing with her family’s band and being involved in their CBA Youth Academy.

We are very thankful to the CBA staff and their several photographers (Robin Frenette, Bob Free, Patrick Campbell, Alan Bond) for sharing all these wonderful photos from the 2023 event, which we will split into two galleries.

Campground jam at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Tatiana Hargreaves and Alison de Root at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Alan M Bond
CBA Youth Academy at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Alan M Bond
Matt and George and their Pleasant Valley Boys at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Jake Eddy jams with Water Tower at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Laurie Lewis with Molly Tuttle at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Patrick Campbell
Angel City Bluegrass Boys at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Alan M Bond
Kyle Tuttle with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Jack Tuttle, Rhonda Vincent, and Molly Tuttle at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Angel City Bluegrass Boys at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Mary Rachel and Kody Norris at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
George Jackson at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Bob Free
Fiddles for sale at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Patrick Campbell
Water Tower at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Director Kimber Ludiker with her Youth Academy T-shirt at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Lining up for ice cream at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Bob Free
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Patrick Campbell
Rhonda Vincent arrives to the stage at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Alan M Bond
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Square dancing at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Patrick Campbell
Jake Blount Band at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
The Kody Norris Show at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Alan M Bond
Rhona Vincent jamming with young pickers at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Rhona Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Shelby Means with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Patrick Campbell
Molly Tuttle at the 2023 CBA Father's Day Festival - photo © Robin Frenette

