Photos from 2023 CBA Father’s Day Festival

Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 CBA Father’s Day Festival – photo © Alan M Bond

One of the longest running and most influential festivals out west is the annual California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Festival, held this past 48 years in Grass Valley, California. Just as few west coasters are able to make it east for major festivals in the southeastern US, not many backeasters have had a chance to visit California for this terrific event, held as you might expect, over the Father’s Day weekend each June.

This year’s festival marked an emotional homecoming, as it was the first performance by Molly Tuttle with her band, Golden Highway. Molly quite literally grew up at this event, jamming and then performing with her family’s band and being involved in their CBA Youth Academy.

We are very thankful to the CBA staff and their several photographers (Robin Frenette, Bob Free, Patrick Campbell, Alan Bond) for sharing all these wonderful photos from the 2023 event, which we will split into two galleries.