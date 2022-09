Photos from 2022 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

As usual, Frank Baker was prowling the grounds at the 2022 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Woodstown, NJ. Here is a first gallery of his images, with more to come.

This festival has the distinction of having been founded in 1971 by Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley, and is managed in perpetuity by The Brandywine Friends of Old Time Music, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that exists for this purpose.