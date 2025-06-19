Phil Rosenthal is Still Here

Still Here is the title of a new album from bluegrass singing and songwriting veteran Phil Rosenthal, a tongue-in-cheek answer to the presumed question, “What ever happened to Phil Rosenthal?”

Phil first came to prominence in bluegrass as the writer of Muddy Water, recorded by The Seldom Scene for their 1973 album, Act III. Sung by John Starling, it was a bluesy rendition of a frightful story about a family who lost everything when the river rose and wiped out everything they had.

When Starling stepped away from the Scene four years later, it was Rosenthal who took his spot, playing guitar and singing lead. He kept that position through 1986, appearing on seven of their recordings, and establishing himself as a prominent personage in the bluegrass world. His songs have been cut by artists as distinguished as Johnny Cash and Bill Monroe, and he spent much of his post-Scene career running a record label, American Melody, that produced folk and bluegrass records for children and families to sing together.

While he hasn’t been especially active of late, Phil still plays bluegrass around his home in Connecticut, and is quite pleased with this latest release, an intimate set of classic songs recorded with his son, Dan. It’s a duet project that combines traditional stringed instruments with brass and keys.

Phil described it briefly.

“My son and I just released Still Here, a recording of traditional songs, John Hartford, David Massengill, Tom Petty, and Hank Williams covers, and a couple of originals. I’m featured on lead vocals, guitar, mandolin, and banjo, and Dan is on trumpet, harmony vocals, flugelhorn, Fender Rhodes, and bass. We’re both really proud of it!”

It’s wonderful to hear that familiar voice agin, a bit deeper in tone, on this folky, down home sort of release.

Here’s an example, their take on the old favorite, Home Sweet Home.

<a href="https://philrosenthal.bandcamp.com/album/still-here">Still Here by Phil Rosenthal, Dan Rosenthal</a>

Still Here is available directly from the artists at bandcamp, on CD or for download.