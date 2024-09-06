Peter Rowan to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Ireland’s Folk Conference

Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Folk Conference has announced that they will be giving their first ever Lifetime Achievement in Music Award to Peter Rowan.

Rowan will accept this award for his five decade career in bluegrass, Americana, and folk music during the 2025 conference’s kickoff event on January 14 in Gleneagle, County Kerry.

Long term bluegrass fans need not be reminded of Peter’s dedication to his music, from his entrance as a member of Bil Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys in 1964, through stints in historically significant groups like Muleskinner, Old & In The Way, Peter Rowan Tony Rice Quartet, and his own Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band.

Known as much as a songwriter as a singer and guitarist, he has added classics to the repertoire like Walls of Time (written with Bill Monroe, Midnight Moonlight, Panama Red, Land of the Navaho, Carter Stanley’s Eyes, and many others. As a vocalist he is admired for the emotion he brings to everything he sings, and for the wide variety of songs and styles he performs and records.

In their announcement, Your Roots Are Showing says…

“The Lifetime Achievement in Music Award recognizes Peter Rowan’s extraordinary contributions to music, and his profound impact on the folk and bluegrass genres. This award marks a significant milestone for Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Folk Conference, as it celebrates a true icon of the music world.”

The conference, which runs through January 19, will feature folk and acoustic showcase artists from all over the world, as well as professional development sessions, networking opportunities, and interactive workshops. The primary focus, of course, is on Irish music, and the incredible tapestry of folk sounds and traditions the Irish people have given the world.

Full details can be found online.

Many congratulations to Peter Rowan, a most deserving debut awardee.