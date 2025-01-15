Peter Rowan accepts Lifetime Achievement Award at Folk In Fusion

Posted on by John Lawless

Anna Kline, Peter Rowan, and Alison Brown as Pete accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifelong bluegrass icon Peter Rowan accepted a Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award last night at the kickoff concert for Ireland’s Your Roots Are Showing conference, Folk In Fusion.

The show was held at the INEC Arena in Killarney, where Rowan performed along with Ron Block, Rhiannon Giddens, Sandy Kelly, Brendan McCreanor, Gerry O’Connor, Liam Ó Maonlaí, and Kenny Sharp and Brown Liquor Music.

Rowan’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the first such given by the organization, was presented by Anna Kline, Business Development Director for the IBMA, and Alison Brown, award-winning banjo player and producer, and founder of Compass Records.

Brendan McCreanor, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Your Roots Are Showing, says that Peter was a perfect choic. for the debut of this award.

“Peter Rowan’s music is timeless, blending tradition with innovation in a way that resonates deeply. Playing onstage with him was an unforgettable experience, and this award is a fitting tribute to his profound impact on the global folk community and the stories he’s brought to life.”

After accepting his award Peter played a brief set on stage and then sat in with many of the artists on the bill.

Congratulations Peter Rowan!

Peter Rowan at Folk In Fusion, held at INEC Arena in Killarney (1/14/25)

