Peter Bruce signs off at KAFF

Radio listeners in Flagstaff, AZ have lost a familiar voice with the retirement of long time broadcaster Peter Bruce at KAFF. On the air there since 1983, Pete became a big part of the Flagstaff community, not only for his regular programs on the radio, but also through his MC work at area festivals, and with the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

March 1 was the final sign off for Bruce, who hosted three popular shows on KAFF. His main show was Flagstaff Mornings, which aired daily with a mix of news and interviews with local figures, politicians, teachers, small business owners, and the like. He always made time to share information about community events and initiatives, and this segment was eventually given its own name, Pete’s Community Cafe.

Also popular was Under Western Skies, Pete’s western music program, which included both classic and contemporary western songs, as well as cowboy poetry, which is a big deal in the desert southwest. The show won the Radio DJ / Radio Program of the Year award from the International Western Music Association in 2021, after having been first nominated in 2019.

Bluegrass lovers will mostly miss his weekly Blue Mountain Bluegrass, where Bruce shared his deep love for bluegrass, especially that in a more progressive vein.

Pete was a regular voice and face as MC at the Sedona Bluegrass Festival, and at Pickin’ in the Pines, which has been voted “Flagstaff’s Best Festival” for seven consecutive years.

An avid outdoorsman, we hope Pete can spend his retirement years hunting, cycling, swimming, hiking, and exploring the great American Southwest.

Well done and congratulations to Peter Bruce!