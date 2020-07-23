Pete Wernick and Wernick Method holding a Safe Jam Contest

John Lawless

Pete Wernick, aka Dr. Banjo, and his Wernick Method Jam class program are sponsoring a video competition to encourage a return to jamming for those concerned about viral exposure.

Their Safe Jam Contest is offering prizes of Dr. Banjo merchandise for the best video of people jamming on bluegrass in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

All you need to do to enter is create a video of your jam, and then post it to either YouTube or Facebook. Once you complete the online entry form, your jam will be entered to win the following prizes.

  • First Prize: 3 Jam videos + 3 JAM Songbooks + 3 Let’s Pick t-shirts
  • Second Prize: 2 Jam videos + 2 JAM Songbooks + 2 Let’s Pick t-shirts
  • Third Prize: 1 Jam video + 1 JAM Songbook + 1 Let’s Pick t-shirt

Pete says that entries will be judged on a combination of viral safety, performance quality, and how well the video looks.

  • Safety (50 points): Distanced outside or distanced inside with masks
  • Music quality (25 points): “If it sounds good it must be good.”
  • Video quality (15 points): Clear and steady video, good sound quality, can hear the singers and soloists 
  • Entertainment value (10 points): Humor/attire/attitude?

So invite some friends over, practice your favorite song, and get that video uploaded.

Full details can be found online.

