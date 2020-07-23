Pete Wernick and Wernick Method holding a Safe Jam Contest

Pete Wernick, aka Dr. Banjo, and his Wernick Method Jam class program are sponsoring a video competition to encourage a return to jamming for those concerned about viral exposure.

Their Safe Jam Contest is offering prizes of Dr. Banjo merchandise for the best video of people jamming on bluegrass in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

All you need to do to enter is create a video of your jam, and then post it to either YouTube or Facebook. Once you complete the online entry form, your jam will be entered to win the following prizes.

First Prize: 3 Jam videos + 3 JAM Songbooks + 3 Let’s Pick t-shirts

Second Prize: 2 Jam videos + 2 JAM Songbooks + 2 Let’s Pick t-shirts

Third Prize: 1 Jam video + 1 JAM Songbook + 1 Let’s Pick t-shirt

Pete says that entries will be judged on a combination of viral safety, performance quality, and how well the video looks.

Safety (50 points): Distanced outside or distanced inside with masks

Music quality (25 points): “If it sounds good it must be good.”

Video quality (15 points): Clear and steady video, good sound quality, can hear the singers and soloists

Entertainment value (10 points): Humor/attire/attitude?

So invite some friends over, practice your favorite song, and get that video uploaded.

Full details can be found online.