Pete Goble to Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

Celebrated bluegrass songwriter and artist Pete Goble will be inducted this year into the
Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Pete passed away in 2018 at the age of 86.
During his many years in bluegrass he wrote or co-wrote some of the most beloved songs in the canon, including
Tennessee 1949, Blue Virginia Blues, Coleen Malone, Windy City, Big Spike Hammer, and many others. His songs, many written with frequent collaborator Leroy Drumm, have been recorded by top artists, Alison Krauss, The Bluegrass Cardinals, The Country Gentlemen, Dailey & Vincent, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Hot Rize, Jimmy Martin, Larry Sparks, Bluegrass Album Band, The Osborne Brothers, The Traditional Grass, Rhonda Vincent, and IIIrd Tyme Out among them.
Pete would surely be honored to receive this honor from his native Kentucky, where he was born in Prestonburg in 1932. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 28 of this year during a ceremony held at Renfro Valley.
Though he was among the most recorded songwriters in bluegrass, with more than 90 cuts, Goble said before he died that he had written over 700 in total. If you check credits on some of your favorite albums, there is a good chance you will find one of his compositions. Other classics from Pete include
Please Search Your Heart, Son of a Sawmill Man, Morristown, Midnight Angel, Circuit Rider, I’d Like To Be A Train, and Julianne.
In addition to the many songs he contributed to the repertoire, Pete was also a singer who recorded projects with Bill Emerson and with Andy Ball.
Previous honors include a Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA in 2002, IBMA Song of the Year in 1991 for
Colleen Malone (recorded by Hot Rize), SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year award in 1997, and induction into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Honor with Leroy Drumm in 2017. Pete lived in Michigan in his later years.
Also going into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2022 are guitarist Paul Yandell, Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, Opry steel guitarist Tommy White, country singer and songwriter Marty Brown, and new Opry member Carly Pearce.
Ticket information will be posted soon for those interested in attending the induction ceremony.
Congratulations to Pete and all of this year’s inductees!
