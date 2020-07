Perfect World from Barbara Jo Kammer with Greg Blake

Barbara Jo Kammer has a new album of her original music, Big Blue Sky In The Morning, touching on a number of different styles, all in keeping with her overall mission of addiction recovery. She spent 40 years of her life struggling with substance abuse before finding her own recovery through a philosophy she describes as “surrendering to win.”

The new album includes a wide variety of music, including her special sort of folk-inflected bluegrass, and Kammer has released one of them to bluegrass radio as a single, a duet with Greg Blake called Perfect World. It’s a new love song about how a truly deep romance heals all, even when the world is bringing its worst against you.

Perfect Timing and Blue Sky In The Morning are available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD and vinyl directly from Barbara Jo’s web site. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.