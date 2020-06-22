Pepita Emmerichs awarded 2020 Australian Bluegrass Scholarship

The Davidson Brothers have announced the recipient of their 2020 Australian Bluegrass Scholarship, awarded each year “with the vision of encouraging musicians and singers who demonstrate talent, dedication, and leadership in the field of bluegrass music.” Funded by Hamish Davidson’s practice in Bendigo, City Chiropractic Care, he and his brother, Lachlan scour the bluegrass scene down under to find a young picker whose efforts are deserving of note.

This year the scholarship goes to Pepita Emmerichs, a mandolinist and fiddler in Melbourne. In addition to her fascination with bluegrass and traditional string music, she has also studied classical and jazz, and performs regularly with a number of bands in both Australia and Scotland. These include Rain of Animals, Good Guy Hank, Swamp Chicken, Oh Pep!, Good Option, and Sugarboot.

Oh Pep! is taking up most of her time these days, building a loyal audience internationally for their poppy, indie folk sound.

Upon receipt of the award, Pepita expressed her appreciation, along with a commitment to keep on playing.

“Thanks to the Davidson Brothers for their ongoing commitment to this music, generosity and encouragement. I endeavor to keep the twang alive wherever I go and whatever I do.”

Here is an example of her mandolin prowess on an original song of her own called Maria, recorded for David Benedict’s Mandolin Mondays YouTube channel at Eibsee Lake in Germany.

Emmerichs receives a check for $1,500, along with a full day’s studio time, plus a commitment from Lachlan and Hamish to provide mentorship for all winners of the Australian Bluegrass Scholarship.

The Davidson Brothers are among Australia’s most popular country and bluegrass entertainers, having won multiple awards, with several successful albums to their credit. They have provided the scholarship since 2011.

Congratulations Pepita!