People, Places, and Songs video from Greg Blake

Turnberry Records has released a music video for the title track from their album with Greg Blake, People, Places and Songs.

Blake says that this song means a great deal to him, representing the things that connect us to our families and friends, the locations that stay in our memories, and the music that makes live worthwhile.

“It gives me great pleasure to share with the bluegrass and acoustic roots music communities this video of the recently released single and title cut from my new album on Turnberry Records – People, Places and Songs! I teamed up with acclaimed songwriters, Dawn Kenney and David Morris, during the COVID lock down period to write this song about the long-lasting, forever-shaping impact of those key people and crossroads in our lives.

My wish is that you not just enjoy the artistry of the music, but that the lyrics and the images remind you of … ‘the things that make us who we are, and tell us we belong; a part of us forever, rocks we build our lives upon – PEOPLE, PLACES AND SONGS!‘”

Greg is supported on this track by Jesse Brock on mandolin, Jacob Metz on resophonic guitar, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass and banjo. Schatz and Claire Lynch sing harmony vocals.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online, while the CD can be purchased directly from Turnberry Records.