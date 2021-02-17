People, Places, and Songs from Greg Blake

Turnberry Records has released a first single to radio from their upcoming project for Greg Blake. It’s the title track, People, Place, and Songs, which will be available for streaming and download purchase soon.

Greg came to widespread attention in the bluegrass world as a member of Geoff Scroggins & Colorado. Known for their highly energetic stage show, Blake was the soulful vocalist that kept the band grounded in a more traditional sound. Now that the group has gone on hiatus, Greg finally has time to focus on his own music exclusively, with this Turnberry album being the first fruits.

People, Places, and Songs is a lovely mid-tempo number powered by Blake’s rich baritone, and filled with memories of days gone by. Greg wrote this one with Dawn Kenney and David Morris, and is supported on the track by Mark Schatz on banjo and bass, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, and Jacob Metz on reso-guitar. Schatz and Claire Lynch provide vocal harmony.

Greg says it feels really good to create a record made up of all new material.

“Probably the thing that excites me the most about this album is that it includes so many of my songs that I’ve written and co-written with some other great writers. AND all of the songs have never been recorded before … it’s the first album I’ve ever done without any covers.”

Here’s a taste of the title track…

People, Places, and Songs by Greg Blake is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Look for it soon on your favorite streaming and download sites.