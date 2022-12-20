PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival in January ’23

The good folks with the Prince Edward Island Bluegrass & Old Time Music Society, who have hosted summer bluegrass festivals in the Canadian Maritimes for 36 years, have announced a new winter event premiering next month.

The debut PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival is set to run January 20-23 at the Delta Prince Edward by Marriott hotel located in Charlottetown, PE. Scheduled to perform are several top acts from the US as well the best bluegrass that eastern Canada has to offer.

On the bill are The Seldom Scene, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Ray Legere & Acoustic Horizon, The Janet McGarry Band, Bluegrass Tradition, Shane Douthwright and the Virtuosos, Matt Lunn and Echo Mountain, Bluestreak, and the Stiff Family.

Organizers have also arranged to bring several vendors from the Charlottetown Downtown Farmers’ Market to join them at the festival. Usually set up on the street during the summer months, they will be at the hotel with a variety of arts and crafts from the Island’s talented artisans including jewelry, artwork, woodwork, handmade soaps and body products, fresh baked goods, coffees, muffins, pastries, pretzels, and more.

The Delta Prince Edward is offering special weekend room rates for ticket holders.

Route 12 Instrument Repair will be set up and offering instrument tweaks on site, and Gary Giles with GDM Custom Leather will have straps for sale, and take orders for custom leather work.

Full details and ticket purchase information can be found online

