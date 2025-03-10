Peden Williams and Payton Brown wed

Peden and Payton Williams wedding (3/1/25) – photo © Taylor Holley

Gospel Plowboys’ banjoist, Peden Williams, married fiddler, Payton Brown, on Saturday, March 1, in a music-filled ceremony at The Abbey in Salisbury, NC.

Peden explained, “It’s an old church turned into a wedding venue, but still keeping Christ involved. We had a limited number of guests due to space, but we had Carley (Arrowood) and Daniel Thrailkill playing music for the ceremony. David Russell who plays guitar was officiant.”

Those in attendance included Ronnie Hatley, Peden’s initial banjo instructor, the Plowboys, his band, and numerous local jam friends.

It was music that brought the couple together.

“We met at a jam session a few years ago at John Powell’s garage. Then we played in Fairfield Bluegrass together, and then Cabarrus Station. Those two bands are merging this year to just make Cabarrus Station.”

The newlyweds reflected on their wedding.

Peden said, “It was a perfect day! I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone who helped make it special. I’m so grateful that God blessed me with Payton. She’s everything I have prayed for, and she tolerates my banjo playing! I love that we share a love of bluegrass. She is my favorite fiddle player and singer! She is also very supportive of me traveling with the Gospel Plowboys. I couldn’t be any happier. God is so good!”

Payton chimed in, saying, “I am beyond grateful that God has blessed me with such an amazing man! The wedding was everything we dreamed of, and we are so happy that we got to spend the day with our friends and family. I am thrilled to travel along with Peden and the Gospel Plowboys this year!”

The Williamses will be making beautiful music together in their home in Stanfield, NC.

Congratulations Peden and Payton!