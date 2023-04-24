Pay Attention from Newtime Stringband

Newtime Stringband, which is essentially old time and bluegrass musician Chris Mullins and whomever he chooses to collaborate with, has a new single on offer from the next Newtime album. It’s an instrumental tune he has written called Pay Attention.

Chris is a native Kentuckian, transplanted to northern California, a multi-instrumentalist and composer of new music.

He tells us that Pay Attention comes from his love of Celtic fiddle music.

“I’ve always enjoyed Celtic-bluegrass crossover projects, so I tried to write a tune in that style – one with a little Eastern flavor thrown in. Robbie Greig brought an authentic Scottish fiddle style and Matt Menefee is definitely one of my favorite banjo players.

I only had clawhammer banjo on my first album – because that’s the only banjo style that I play. Matt’s banjo was a real treat! The second Newtime Stringband album will hopefully be out next spring.”

Mullins plays mandolin and bass on the track, with Arunachala on drums. It’s a fascinating mix of styles with a strong display of virtuosity from the players.

Have a listen…

Pay Attention is available now from Apple Music online. Radio programmers interested in a copy of the track are invited to contact Mullins by email.