Patrick McAvinue joins Country Current, and the US Navy

Country Current, the US Navy bluegrass band, has a new fiddler.

Patrick McAvinue has just completed his basic training, and participated in a pinning ceremony yesterday. He is enlisted as a Petty Officer 1st Class, MU1.

Prior to leaving for basic at RTC Great Lakes, Patrick had played fiddle and mandolin with Dailey & Vincent. He had also worked for some time with Audie Blaylock and Redline. Patrick released a solo album, Perfect Fit, last summer with a number of the tracks landing on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

As fate would have it, McAvinue’s pinning ceremony turned out to be on the 245th birthday of the US Navy. He was proud to have his wife, Jules, pin his collar.

Patrick and Jules are now living in the Washington, DC area where Country Current is stationed. Baltimore is where he grew up, so it’s back home for Patrick, while Jules is a Boston-area native.

Congratulations to the Navy Band program. They got a good’n!