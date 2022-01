Patches On My Heart from Junior Sisk

It’s always a good day for traditional bluegrass lovers when Junior Sisk drops a new single, and today is no exception.

Mountain Fever Records has released Patches On My Heart, a single from their next project with Junior, recorded with his crack touring band. As always, Sisk sings lead and plays guitar, supported by Jonathon Dillon on mandolin, Doug Bartlett on fiddle, Tony Mabe on banjo, Curt Love on bass, and Heather Berry Mabe on guitar and harmony vocal.

Junior shared a few words about how this vintage country number made its way to the band.

“Tony Mabe, our banjo player and an old country music buff, brought this song to my attention. It’s an old mid ’50s early ’60s Sonny Burns honkytonk tune. The first time I heard it I said, ‘that would make a great bluegrass song!’ We worked it up to fit our style and I think it turned out to be a straight-ahead grass tune that fit us well. It’s like a brand-new song that most have never heard. Hope everyone enjoys our version!”

Have a listen…

Patches On My Heart is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.