Passing Out The Blues video from Bruce Winges

Ohio bluegrass singer and songwriter Bruce Winges has produced another music video from his Eastern Kentucky album.

This, the third from the album, is for Passing Out The Blues, written by Jerry Andrews, guitarist for Crandall Creek, for whom Bruce provides publicity, photography, and videography services. He also performs as an opening act at many of their shows.

Passing Out The Blues works the familiar vein of an unfaithful lover, who is out on the town with your best friend while you are left blue and lonesome.

The music video acts out the story, with Anna Huntsman and Kevin Cantrell playing the lead characters. Bruce also appears singing the song, with Dustin Terpenning assisting on banjo as he does on the track.

Bruce shot the video himself, and says that it was a very gratifying experience.

“This was a fun video to shoot. The enthusiasm and collaboration from the time we spent filming comes through in the video. And it all started with the great song that Jerry wrote.”

Have a look/listen.

Passing Out The Blues, and the full Eastern Kentucky album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Downloads can also be purchased directly from the artist.