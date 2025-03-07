Paris – latest release from Aaron Burdett

Even before he was named to succeed Woody Platt with The Steep Canyon Rangers, we had been high on bluegrass singer/songwriter Aaron Burdett for bringing a fresh voice and style into the music with his new songs. They bring in a contemporary flavor at variance with the standard fare, but still fit right into the bluegrass format.

His latest single with Organic Records is one called Paris, about knowing somehow that he will visit the famous City of Light, in a reflection on how restless he can become when boredom sets in.

Or as he puts it…

“I like shiny things, new things. I always think that a new thing is going to make something different. It does, but just for a few moments, and then I’m the same, and everything around me is the same; there wasn’t any real change, I only distracted myself briefly.”

The arrangement starts simply with just vocal and guitar, before Aaron is joined by Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Jon Weisberger on bass. It’s an easy going, folk-flavored sound that suits the song just right.

Give it a listen.

Paris is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.