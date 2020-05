Papa Gene’s Blues video from 40 Horse Mule

We’ve seen a number of social distancing videos from our favorite bluegrass artists during the shut down, but here’s an interesting twist. Billy Troy & 40 Horse Mule have created a music video, with each member filming from their separate locations, for one of the tracks from their debut EP.

It’s their cut of Papa Gene’s Blues, written by Mike Nesmith and originally recorded by The Monkees in 1966. Since then, it’s been recorded multiple times as a bluegrass song, and is a common jam standard in many parts of the world.

The Mules went for a black and white motif for their video.

Papa Gene’s Blues is available wherever you stream and download music online, as is the full 5-track EP, Grass With Some Kick.