Paintball Gun – new single from Ashby Frank

Mountain Home Records has released a final single this week for Ashby Frank, ahead of his Leaving Is Believing project’s release on February 10.

Frank, a celebrated multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter, has been been working in Nashville as a session player, first call sub, and all around great guy for many years now. He is a friend to everyone in bluegrass, and has been called upon to fill in for groups as diverse as Lonesome River Band and The Earls of Leicester. He currently plays mandolin with Mountain Heart.

For this latest single, he has selected a comical number he wrote called Paintball Gun, which he says had been originally intended for his alter ego, Daryl Darrell. It tells of a no good man fixin’ to cheat on his wife, who gets caught at the last minute.

“Paintball Gun is one of those songs that came to me for no reason, but it was a really vivid scene in my head that I put to paper in less than twenty minutes. I wrote this one while onboard a cruise ship somewhere in the Caribbean Sea, and had The Darrell Brothers in mind to record it, but I guess they never got around to it. It’s a lighthearted song about a guy that gets caught doing something he shouldn’t be doing, and suffers the consequences.

I was very fortunate that my friends Tina Adair, Travis Anderson, Ronnie Bowman, Jason Carter, Jerry Douglas, Joshua Hunt, Seth Taylor, and Thomas Wywrot agreed to join me on this one, and I’m so pleased with how it came out. I hope it puts a smile on a few faces.”

Have a listen…

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Leaving Is Believing are enabled now online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.