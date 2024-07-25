PaigePro guitar capo

LIke most guitar players, I’ve used all sorts of capos throughout my life. I currently own vintage spring-activated Eltons (think Jimmy Martin/ Larry Sparks/ Doyle Lawson), large clunky Hamiltons (that can be improved with a couple pennies – IYKYK), Kysers (both with and without the peg puller), clamp style Shubbs, 20-plus-year-old Paiges, super slick McKinney-Elliots (ala Tony Rice), a Virginia-made homemade yoke-style capo, and I’m positive if I looked hard enough, I could find an el-cheapo rubber-band style capo in the extra bedroom where my small but mighty musical hoard lives.

Until recently, I thought I had all the capos I needed, and had definitely picked a favorite amongst the bunch. However, the PaigePro Capo I received from Bryan Paige might have just changed my mind. The game changer for me was how the capo seemed to give my instrument a different gear when in use. Simply put, it sounds better. The PaigePro creates an undeniable clarity and voicing that is simply better than all the other capos that use rubber, leather, felt, or old-school cork material to press the strings against the fingerboard.

Their yoke-style capo design is new and the company has applied for two patents. The first patent is for the way the strings are pressed down; there are six individual pieces made of a high-tensile plastic similar to a Blue Chip pick. I believe this is where the tonal clarity comes from. The material that touches the strings does not dampen the sound. Secondly, the company has applied for a patent involving their unique screw mechanism used to tighten and loosen the capo.

Even though the cost (ranging from $180 to $280) is likely to deter some musicians from making the purchase, it is probably worth the investment, especially for serious pickers. Over the last couple of months as I’ve used the capo extensively. I’ve waited for something to break, but it continues to impress. Each time I use the PaigePro, I’m excited.

Well done, Paige!

For more info on the capo please see the article previously published here or visit Paige’s website.