Mountain Home Music has offered our readers a premiere today of the new single from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Pages In Your Hand, which releases tomorrow. This song will serve as the title track for their upcoming EP, coming in October.

As is usually the case, Pages In Your Hand is one Jones has written, about an art that is fading in today’s fast-paced online world.

“I’m somebody who still writes letters, and in fact that was something that really helped my state of mind during the pandemic. My steadiest pen pal during that time was my sister Manya, and I was really grateful for how it brought us closer, and I was thinking that whether the content of the letter was lengthy and full of detail or just a few brief thoughts, I loved knowing that she was physically holding those pages in her hand after it was delivered. Email and text can’t do that. I co-wrote the song with Thomm Jutz, who is a letter-writer himself, and who has great appreciation for songs about real life.”

Chris and the Drivers take this one at an easy clip, with Jones on guitar and lead vocal, Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on ukulele, and Marshall Wilborn on bass. Mountain Home label mate Carley Arrowood adds fiddle.

Have a listen…

Pages In Your Hand from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers is available August 11 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.