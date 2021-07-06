Ozark Music Camp launching in Branson this fall

The Chapmans, longstanding family of bluegrass performers, and proprietors of The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, MO, have announced the debut in October of their first ever Ozark Music Camp.

The three day weekend workshop will be held at the beautiful Still Waters Resort on Table Rock Lake in Branson, just a short drive from Silver Dollar City. Classes will be held for banjo, guitar, and mandolin from October 7-10, with instructors chosen from among the most knowledgeable and esteemed in bluegrass music. Alan Munde and Kristin Scott Benson will be on site to teach banjo, Ron Block for guitar, and Danny Roberts for mandolin. Each is at the top of their field, with many years of performance and instructional experience at hand – Munde with Country Gazette and on the faculty of South Plains College, Block with Alison Krauss & Union Station, and Roberts and Benson with The Grascals.

The faculty will be assisted by The Chapmans in their seminars, with John Chapman leading guitar, Jeremey Chapman the mandolin, and Bill Chapman the banjo.

A chief benefit for those whose love of bluegrass music is not shared by all family members is the close proximity of Silver Dollar City, which can provide a suitable diversion while you are studying with the masters at camp.

Jeremy and John put this video together to explain what you can expect at the first Ozark Music Camp.

Full details, including registration fees, instructional schedule, and discounts for early signups, can be found online.