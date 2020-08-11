Overlook Farm Fiddlers Convention – results and photos

The very first Overlook Farms Fiddlers Convention was held last week in Stoneville, NC. It was held specifically in order to give the pickers in that region a place to go and jam following the cancellation of the 2020 Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax. Many pickers and bluegrass lovers plan many months in advance to be in Galax that week, taking time off from work, and looking forward not only to being surrounded by music, but also seeing friends, camping out, and having a big old time.

Overlook organizer Clay Jones has declared the hastily-arranged event to be a success, with a turnout in the 450-500 range. His goal had never been to set attendance records, but simply to provide a site where folks could congregate and safely socialize and enjoy the music they love. And given Jones’ outsized personality, not to mention his rogue flatpicking skills, by the end of the week folks in attendance had started referring to the Overlook Farms convention as Claylax.

Here are the contest results. Galax regulars should recognize several of the names.

Bluegrass Band

Coyote Ugly The Stokes County Ramblers Daniel Wright and the Baldnobbers Fireline Southern Gentleman

Old time Band

The Claylax Ramblers Wreckin’ Havoc Mountain Daredevils

Guitar

John Garris Steve Wilson Kyser George John Marler Tom Horton

Bluegrass Banjo

Steve Lewis James Edwards Hersie McMillan

Mandolin

Jonah Horton Ralph McGee Alan McMillan Kyser George Luke Little

Bluegrass Fiddle

Rex McGee Crystal Shipley Katie Griffin

Old Time Banjo

Tina Steffey Adam Basheres Hersie McMillan

Bass

Mitch Bentley Sue Bob Trianosky Fireline

Youth division

Gus McGee

Folk Song

Layla McGee JR Dunbar Kaleb Overby James Stacy Earl Reno

Well done Clay, et al!