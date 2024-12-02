Over $11,000 raised at BANDing Together flood benefit show

Blue Debut at the BANDing Together benefit concert in Prestonsburg, KY – photo © Tim Batts

On November 23, 2024, the stage was set for an unforgettable night of bluegrass music at the BANDing Together benefit concert, held at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, KY to raise funds to support he recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene victims in the Appalachian region. Southern Legacy and Authentic Unlimited brought together an amazing lineup of talented artists who donated their time and talent to make this event a success, raising over $11,000 for Samaritan’s Purse, who are rebuilding untold numbers of houses, and providing mobile homes for hundreds of people who have been displaced due to the devastation of the storm.

The night kicked off with the charismatic MC for the night, Kyle Cantrell from BanjoRadio.com, who introduced Brother Rick May, who established a heartfelt tone with his moving invocation. The crowd was immediately swept away by Rick and his talented friends, who lit up the stage with their music!

Following and making their debut at this very event, Blue Debut, an exciting new bluegrass band from eastern Kentucky. Their hard-driving bluegrass sound kicked the atmosphere into high gear, ensuring that the audience would be treated to a night they would always remember!

Then came the soulful and spine-tingling rendition of I Am the Man Thomas, by the incredibly gifted Don Rigsby, accompanied by his former bandmate Jesse Wells on clawhammer banjo. Their performance was so powerful that it brought tears to many eyes, yet filled every heart with warmth and gratitude.

The energy then soared as Southern Legacy took the stage. With a lineup featuring Josh Williams, Don Rigsby, Ron Block, Steve Thomas, and Mike Anglin, fans knew they were in for a treat. The band’s blend of hard-driving bluegrass, heartfelt stories, and delightful humor had the audience roaring with laughter, and rising to their feet for multiple standing ovations! John Meador and Eli Johnston from Authentic Unlimited also joined Southern Legacy to perform Don’s hit, Cold Ashes for the audience.

The excitement didn’t stop there, as special guest, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Larry Cordle joined Southern Legacy on stage, along with Cordle’s former bandmate Jody King on banjo, and Tim Surrett from Balsam Range on reso-guitar. Larry’s stellar performance included his iconic hits like Murder on Music Row and Highway 40 Blues. He engaged the audience with his stories, and the popular songs they’ve come to love through the years. One highlight of this set was a heartfelt duet with fellow award-winning country artist Kevin Denney on Navy Man—a song written by Larry Cordle and recorded on Denney’s 2002 self-titled album.

As Cordle left the stage, Denney remained to perform some of his country hits for the audience, including That’s Just Jesse and Cadillac Tears, but the audience got a treat when Denney announced he is returning to his roots and has a bluegrass album coming out soon. He then played his new bluegrass single, Chasing Old Memories Down.

Intermission brought a poignant moment. Tim Surrett from Balsam Range took the mic to share the ongoing struggles of his hometown, Haywood County, NC, still healing from the devastating hurricane. He welcomed the Taylor family, who had lost everything, but came to the concert thanks to a thoughtful gesture from Tim Dillman. As the audience rallied around them, Tim Surrett captivated everyone with a stunning a cappella performance of Never Grow Old, turning the theater into a heavenly choir.

A surprise guest appearance lit up the night when Jaelee Roberts, 2024’s IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, was pulled from the audience to join the performance! She stole the show with her breathtaking rendition of Ghost in This House, accompanied on guitar by the brilliant Ron Block of Alison Krauss & Union Station.

Finally, the night culminated with an exhilarating performance by the multi-award-winning Authentic Unlimited. Many audience members took to their feet through much of the band’s set, belting out the band’s hits in unison. AU gave the audience a finale that they won’t soon forget.

Samaritan’s Purse was on site for the entire event, and at the close of the show, many audience members stopped by their table to express gratitude and make personal donations for the work the organization has been doing. They’ve had boots on the ground since day one in western North Carolina and east Tennessee.

It was awe-inspiring to witness such an incredible event come to life in such a short time. Thanks to everyone’s support, BANDing Together was able to raise more than $11,000 to help support continuing recovery efforts. The evening left everyone buzzing with excitement and gratitude, proving that music truly has the power to heal and unite us all.

A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful sponsors, artists, ticket buyers, donors, and volunteers for making this spectacular night possible!