Outrun The Rain from Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland

Could there be any two bluegrass fiddlers hotter than Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland? Since the year 2000, 16 of the 23 IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year awards have gone to one or the other, with Michael taking the larger of the haul.

Now with Jason’s emergence as a solo recording artist, taking advantage of his compelling voice as well as his impressive bow work, he and Michael have teamed up for a new project of twin-fiddled, Carter-voiced offerings. The second single from that album releases today on Fiddle Man Records, one entitled Outrun The Rain, written by Terry Herd and Jimmy Yeary.

The guys will debut the song live tonight on the Grand Ole Opry at 7:00 p.m. (CST), broadcast on WSM 650 AM from Nashville, and via online streaming worldwide. Be sure to tune in, or if you’re within an easy drive of Nashville, tickets for tonight’s show are available online. Also appearing tonight will be Alexandra Kay, Connie Smith, Riders in the Sky, Dustin Lynch, Charlie McCoy, Rhett Walker, and Austin Williams.

But we have the single here for you to hear this morning, the recorded version that is. With Michael and Jason on fiddles, and Jason singing the lead, we have Cory Walker on banjo, Harry Clark on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, and Alan Bartram on bass. Harmony vocals come from Jaylee Roberts and Vince Gill.

For a kickoff, they delivered a fiery fiddle rush to lead into a song that drives like a hurricane downpour.

Michael says that the distinctive kick was his idea.

“I aimed to create a twin fiddle intro that mimics the sound of rain, and when I heard Jason sing the chorus for the first time, I knew adding tenor and high baritone would make it even more powerful. Vince and Jaelee exceeded all expectations, making the final track something truly special.”

And Carter also credits Cleveland for the lick that follows the breakdown section.

“During the recording process, we also wanted to incorporate a jam section with instrument trades, and Michael came up with a really cool twin fiddle part to lead us back into the final chorus.

We’re thrilled with how Outrun the Rain turned out.”

It’s is, indeed, a special track. Have a listen…

Outrun The Rain is available today from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

We hope to have some coverage of their Opry appearance tomorrow as well.