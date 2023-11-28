Outrun The Pain video from Troy Engle

Pennsylvania’s Troy Engle continues to define the concept of a solo project with his latest single. As his become his habit, this new track, one Troy wrote called Outrun The Pain, finds him playing all the instruments and singing all the parts. Not a lot of people can pull that off, but Engle is one of the few.

In an interesting twist, Pinecastle Records has produced a music video for the song, a live take recorded with Troy’s band, Southern Skies, during the recent World Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

Engle says that he has been holding on to this song for quite some time before finally finishing it to his satisfaction.

“I wrote the first version of Outrun The Pain about 20 years ago. I was looking for that chugging train beat kind of rhythm, and came up with the idea of trying to outrun your heartbreak. I liked the feel, but something was missing, and I did what any good bluegrass writer would do, and I added a verse about a train!

I had fun recording it, since it’s a hard-driving bluegrass song in the key of B, and I hope listeners will have as much fun listening to it as I did recording it. I’ve never had to Outrun The Pain of a lost love, but if I did, I think taking a fast train would be a good place to start!”

Enjoy this live version of the song with Southern Skies.

Outrun The Pain from Troy Engle is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.