Outbound Plane from Jacob Jolliff

Adhyaropa Records has released a new single today for Jacob Jolliff from their upcoming album with his group, The Jacob Jolliff Band.
Jolliff is a very interesting young artist, a skilled mandolinist who was the initial replacement in Yonder Mountain String Band when c0-founder Jeff Austin stepped away in 2014. He has been playing mandolin since he was seven years old, and had progressed so much by the time he finished high school that he was offered a full scholarship to the Berklee College of Music at 18.
Progressive string music credentials were burnished by time with Boston-based Joy Kills Sorrow, and in bluegrass circles by winning the National Mandolin Championship in Winfield shortly after graduating from Berklee in 2012.
But Jake is also a fine vocalist, which few people knew from following him in the bands with whom he worked, and an interest in covering popular songs with acoustic and bluegrass accompaniment, as well as composing and performing complex instrumental music in the same setting.
The new, self-titled project from The Jacob Jolliff Band splits roughly half and half between the two, and today’s single gives us Jolliff the singer on his version of
. Outbound Plane
He tells us that it’s a perfect way to blend his influences.
“
Outbound Plane is one of my favorite Nanci Griffith tunes, and a great vehicle for my band to stretch out on!”
That band includes Stash Wyslouch on guitar, John Mailander on fiddle, and Myles Sloniker on bass.
The Jacob Jolliff Band album is set for release on August 5 when it will be available from popular download and streaming services online. Outbound Plane can be found now on Spotify.
