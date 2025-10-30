Out of My Bones from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single from Amanda Cook, whose seven-record deal with previous label head Mark Hodges has evolved into her buying the business and becoming its new owner.

The song is Out of My Bones, written by Helena Rose Hunt, Greg Becker, and Deanna L Walker, and tells of heartache over lost love, and the feeling of both wanting them back, and wanting to get over them at the same time.

Amanda thinks the song could be a comfort for folks in that state.

“I haven’t personally lived this experience, but I knew it would speak to someone out there who has.”

The track was recorded with her talented touring band, Carolyne VanLierop Boone on banjo, Justin Alexander on guitar, Troy Boone on mandolin, George Mason on fiddle, and Joshua Faul on bass. The Boones added harmony vocals.

As always with Amanda Cook, it’s an interesting song, well arranged and well performed.

Have a listen.

Out of My Bones is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.