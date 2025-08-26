Order a Becky Buller at Jiffy Burger!

Next time you’re in Manchester, TN, be sure to make a stop at Jiffy Burger and order a Becky Buller! It might even be worth a special trip.

The local favorite burger spot has collaborated with bluegrass songstress Becky Buller to create a special tasty treat: the Becky Buller Burger.

Don’t believe us? Hear it from the lady herself.

“This is definitely a career highlight!

Manchester, TN, is my adopted hometown, and the Jiffy Burger has been a favorite haunt here for 60 years. They honored me back in 2014 by putting my picture on the wall when we released ‘Tween Earth And Sky; I thought then I had reached the pinnacle. But now a signature Becky Buller Burger?! Inconceivable!

Through no fault of my own, I have become somewhat of a connoisseur of pimento cheese. It all started when Jeff (my husband, guitar picker with The Mountain Ridge 5) brought home two tubs of pimento cheese and said, ‘We’re gonna have a cheese off.’ …to see which brand was better. He was appalled to find out I knew nothing about the iconic Southern spread, not having grown up with it in Minnesota.

This started an odyssey, which I have diligently documented on the socials. In fact, it continues to this day. I’ve tried just about every store-bought pimento cheese you can imagine…cheddar, gouda, bleu… Folks have rushed the stage and showed up at our door unannounced with tubs of their homebrew to try. People are passionate about their pimento cheese.

When my social media melted down over all this, Tracy Pennington St. John of the Jiffy Burger reached out to talk about creating a signature pimento cheese burger. We let the idea age a bit. Now seemed like the perfect time to break it out to pair with the release of my first all-covers album, Songs That Sing Me, available everywhere September 5 on Dark Shadow Recording.

With the Becky Buller Burger, we have ‘covered’ an old favorite in creamy melted jalapeño pimento cheese and topped it with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a little mayo all on a grilled #1 bun. If you’re going for a lower-carb option, try it on top of a salad or as a hamburger plate meal.

Y’all come visit us in Manchester, TN! Be sure to stop by the Jiffy Burger on US-41 Tuesday thru Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

And thanks so much for pre-saving Songs That Sing Me on all your favorite platforms and pre-ordering autographed CD copies! For those links and to check out our tour schedule, visit: BeckyBuller.com

Becky even put together this brief video to promote her creation.

The aforementioned Tracy Pennington St. John says that they are delighted to add the extra cheese.

“We are so happy Becky chose us to help create this new burger! We are excited to add it to our menu and support a local legend.”

Set your sights on Manchester , TN for a chance to discover the Becky Buller Burger for yourself!