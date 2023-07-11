Orange Army Bluegrass rises from CamFest ashes

Mandolin Farm in Flemingsburg, KY will be the home for a new bluegrass festival starting next month. The Orange Army Bluegrass Festival will be held from August 4-6, with proceeds to be donated to assist cancer patients in and around eastern Kentucky.

The Orange Army festival is the brainchild of Sheila and Robert (Sleepy) Porter as a spinoff of the now defunct CamFest, which had functioned as a memorial to Colt Adams – CAM was short for Colt Adams Memorial – a young man who died tragically young. Orange Army was what a group of folks who met through CamFest called themselves, and they have been assisting Sheila since she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

After this army created a benefit show in support of Sheila, she was so touched by their kindness that she and her husband felt that they needed to “pay it forward” in response. Theirs is a truly inspiring story, which the Porters tell in this video introducing the new festival.

Booked to appear at the debut Orange Army Bluegrass Festival are top acts like Don Rigsby, Dave Adkins, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, The Grascals, and others. Hammertowne will serve as the host band.

The Friday and Saturday shows are ticketed, but everyone is invited to attend Sunday’s gospel show at no charge. Full details can be found online.

Tickets and camping can be reserved by calling 606-255-0290.

For those unable to attend but would like to support the Porters in this charitable effort, they are offering several sponsorship opportunities, and there is a link to make a donation online as well.