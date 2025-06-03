Opry license plate for Tennessee drivers

Tennessee drivers have a new option for their automobile license plates during the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry in 2025.

This is an official plate, issued by the Tennessee Department of Revenue, which can be renewed just like all the others. But they are being reserved and sold through the Opry web site online, at least for the first 1,000 plates. After that sell-through, they will be available through county clerk’s offices throughout the state.

This first issue of 1,000 does not allow for personalized plates, but that will be an option on the first renewal. No commercial plates can be issued with this image.

The cost to get your Opry license plate is $37, with the additional few dollars going to the Opry Trust Fund, which offers assistance to country music professionals in times of need. They will only accept orders this year during June, with plates being delivered shortly thereafter.

Further details and an order form can be found on the Opry web site.

What a cool idea for Tennessee drivers to show their Opry pride!