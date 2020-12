Opry celebrates 75 years of bluegrass music

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville celebrated the 75th anniversary of bluegrass music Saturday, marking the night in December 1945 when Earl Scruggs appeared for his debut on the Opry with Bill Monroe & The Blue Grass Boys, igniting the Ryman audience and radio listeners across several states with his five string banjo. It was the first time that all the elements of what we now know as bluegrass music were all in place, and the impact of that moment is still being felt today.

To celebrate this anniversary, the Opry put together a first class bluegrass show, featuring Del McCoury, The Travelin’ McCourys, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and Sister Sadie. The show was aired live on Saturday night on the Circle network, and again on Sunday morning, spreading the bluegrass love to homes all over the US.

It was also live streamed on YouTube, and anyone who missed it over the weekend can enjoy it below. The music starts at about 35 minutes in.

It’s rare to see this much bluegrass talent displayed on national cal television. Tell a friend!