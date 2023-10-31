Opry announces Grand Del Opry 2 on November 18

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville has announced an anniversary celebration of Del McCoury, and his 20 years as an Opry member, with a special show at the Opry House on November 18. Billed as Grand Del Opry 2, the show will feature Del performing with his band, and many of his friends in the bluegrass, country, and gospel music worlds.

Set to appear are Bill Anderson, Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ricky Skaggs, The Travelin’ McCourys, and more.

Del’s induction as an Opry member took place on October 25, 2003, and he was feted by them once before on his 80th birthday at the first Grand Del Opry.

Tickets for the show are available now from the Opry box office, starting at $45.

The full show will be broadcast on Saturday the 18th on WSM Radio, and at Opry.com. You will also be able to listen on the SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse channel.

Portions of Grand Del Opry 2 will be aired at a later date on Opry Live on the Circle Network.

Congratulations Del!