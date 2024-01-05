Opening day at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival

Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) – photo © Bill Warren

Day one of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival kickstarted 2024 in the best possible way. Sherry Boyd and Ernie Evans welcomed everyone to what promises to be a great weekend of music.

Evans Media Source videographer Gabe Acevedo opened the show with his band, Remedy Tree. They are a Florida-based group that is beginning to achieve wide recognition. They are traveling to Ireland for a festival later this year.

Deeper Shade of Blue has become a staple at EMS festivals. Four of the five members of the band sing lead and harmony, which always makes for an entertaining show.

The Kody Norris Show has become one of the most in-demand acts on the bluegrass circuit. Why? Because they give 100 percent in a high energy show. The audience quickly understands why they are the SPBGMA Entertainers of the Year.

Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive made its farewell performance at the festival. Jason Burleson was hand-picked by Terry to play the final shows for the band on banjo in his place. Jason spoke of the honor bestowed on him by his hero. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent joined Cindy Baucom for a song. Then Ernie talked gave a short speech about Terry and Cindy. Jamie spoke about his relationship with them, and then he and Darrin presented a plaque for the “Norman Adams League of Innovators” award, recognizing Cindy and Terry’s contributions to bluegrass music.

Dailey and Vincent closed out the day with their usual flair in a set full of bluegrass, gospel, and country music.

Friday and Saturday bring Penny Creek, Tim Graves & the Farm Hands, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Larry Stephenson, The Lonesome River Band The Malpass Brothers, and the Bluegrass Cardinals Reunion to the Jekyll Stage.

