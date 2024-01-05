Opening day at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) – photo © Bill Warren

Day one of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival kickstarted 2024 in the best possible way. Sherry Boyd and Ernie Evans welcomed everyone to what promises to be a great weekend of music.

Evans Media Source videographer Gabe Acevedo opened the show with his band, Remedy Tree. They are a Florida-based group that is beginning to achieve wide recognition. They are traveling to Ireland for a festival later this year.

Deeper Shade of Blue has become a staple at EMS festivals. Four of the five members of the band sing lead and harmony, which always makes for an entertaining show. 

The Kody Norris Show has become one of the most in-demand acts on the bluegrass circuit. Why? Because they give 100 percent in a high energy show. The audience quickly understands why they are the SPBGMA Entertainers of the Year.

Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive made its farewell performance at the festival. Jason Burleson was hand-picked by Terry to play the final shows for the band on banjo in his place. Jason spoke of the honor bestowed on him by his hero. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent joined Cindy Baucom for a song. Then Ernie talked gave a short speech about Terry and Cindy. Jamie spoke  about his relationship with them, and then he and Darrin presented a plaque for the “Norman Adams League of Innovators” award, recognizing Cindy and Terry’s contributions to bluegrass music.

Dailey and Vincent closed out the day with their usual flair in a set full of bluegrass, gospel, and country music.

Friday and Saturday bring Penny Creek, Tim Graves & the Farm Hands, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Larry Stephenson, The Lonesome River Band The Malpass Brothers, and the Bluegrass Cardinals Reunion to the Jekyll Stage. 

MC Sherry Boyd at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Kody Norris at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Charlie Lowman with The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Mary Rachel Nalley Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Will Clark with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Burleson with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Hannabach with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Clint Coker with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Ernie Evans speaks to honor the late Terry Baucom at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tribute to the late Terry Baucom at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends warming up at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends warming up at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Lee Cox with Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue and friends at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Cindy Baucom and Ernie Evans at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Cindy Baucom at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Cindy Baucom joins Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Cindy Baucom with Jamie Dailey at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Ernie Evans and Dailey & Vincent present Cindy Baucom with an award at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Ernie Evans and Dailey & Vincent present Cindy Baucom with an award at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Parker with Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Dailey at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron Lee with Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Darrin Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron Lee and Jeff Parker with Dailey & Vincent at the 2024 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival (1/4/24) - photo © Bill Warren

