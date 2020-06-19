Online streams to catch this weekend – Roots Rendezvous and Telluride

Now that we are entering into what should have been the bluegrass festival season, many of the destination events we had been looking so much forward to are offering a taste of what we”ll be missing online. It’s a great way for them to remind fans that they are still out there, and longing to see them too, and for artists to do the same.

Starting tomorrow, the folks who bring you Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro, TN are launching a digital version of the festival called Roots Rendezvous. Each month running into the fall they will offer online-only music and fun featuring top bluegrass performers, hosted by WSM radio personality Marcia Campbell.

Tomorrow’s June 20 kickoff will include Digger Cleverly from The Cleverlys, Zach and Maggie, Maybe April, Dave Adkins, Jesse Harper from Love Canon, Zach Top, and Will Maclean. A very special Father’s Day memory will be shared by Ralph Stanley II about his father receiving an honorary degree from Lincoln Memorial University in 1976. The anniversary of Dr. Ralph’s passing is coming up on four years ago (June 23, 2016), so it will surely be a heartfelt remembrance for II.

These Roots Rendezvous streams will be available on their web site from noon to 2:45 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday afternoons. Other shows are scheduled for July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 21, and December 19. The Uncle Dave Macon Days team is hopeful of adding other smaller live concerts throughout the summer and fall as they are able.

There is no fee to watch online, but donations will be solicited for the performers and organizers. To watch, simply visit rootsrendezvous.com at noon central time on any of the scheduled dates.

Then at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening, Telluride Bluegrass will present a live set from the Sam Bush Band, recorded recently at Nashville’s Station Inn by guitarist Stephen Mougin. Bush has appeared for 46 consecutive years at the Telluride fest, and filmed this set in acknowledgement of their ongoing support of his music.

Mojo says that it won’t be as much fun as being there in Telluride, but that he hopes everyone enjoys the set all the same.

“It was a true joy to musically reconnect with my Sam Bush Band brothers. The Telluride Bluegrass Festival is always the highlight of my year and, though I’m sad to miss it, I’m really thankful that we were able to ‘participate.’ Special thanks to Planet Bluegrass along with Sam and Lynn Bush for entrusting me with the video capture and edit. It is my hope that the intensity, camaraderie, and positive musical vibes we felt while playing can, in some small way, bring a touch of happiness to the Festivarian nation.”

Visit the Planet Bluegrass web site at 7:00 (MDT) to enjoy the music.

And don’t forget that The Station Inn also streams live every night on Facebook, and at their Station Inn TV site.