Online guitar workshop with Jake Workman

Jake Workman with Ricky Skaggs at the 2023 Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival – photo by Nate Dalzell

Jake Workman, the superb flatpick guitarist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, will be offering a four-week online course on bluegrass guitar next month through Nashville Acoustic Camps.

The workshops will run on Monday evenings at 8:30 p.m. (EST) from January 15 through February 5. These will be hands on classes where Jake will ask participants to play along with the things he will demonstrate using the popular Zoom software. He will also provide printed materials for all who have signed up to help you remember the various techniques he’ll teach.

Signing up for these sessions doesn’t require that you attend them live if the time is not convenient. All will be recorded and available to registered students online after each class. Plus you can watch them over and over as need be.

Workman made up this brief video to explain what he plans to cover in these workshops.

The registration fee is $100 for all four sessions, and you can sign up online at the Nashville Acoustic Camps web site.