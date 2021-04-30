Online funeral service for Yves Aerts on May 3

Friends and fans of Belgian bluegrass guitarist Yves Aerts will have a chance to grieve together on Monday, May 3 during an online Celebration of Life streamed from Belgium.

Aerts died in a tragic boating accident in early April, along with his girlfriend, Milana Kokosar, near their home in Upsala, Sweden. The couple went out for a canoeing expedition on the river, and when they did not return, rescue workers launched a search which turned up their bodies.

Yves was very active in the European bluegrass scene, as a member of The Sons of Navarone, and as an instructor at camps and workshops. Only 45 years old at his death, his loss has been deeply felt in both European and US/Canadian bluegrass circles.

The non-religious memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Brussels time, which is 8:00 a.m. US eastern time. The proceedings will involve readings from Yves’ loved ones, some video and music clips from his life, and other personal remembrances. Some portions will be in English, and others in Flemish, but English subtitles will be provided throughout.

For those who wish to watch the Celebration of Yves’ Life in real time, simply visit this link at the appropriate hour and follow along. Video of the memorial will remain for 14 days for those unable to tune in live.