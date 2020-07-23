One Way Rider from Phil Leadbetter and The All Stars Of Bluegrass

Pinecastle Records has released another single from their upcoming album by Phil Leadbetter And The All Stars Of Bluegrass, Swing For The Fences.

The band is a special side project led by Leadbetter, consisting of Alan Bibey on mandolin, Robert Hale on guitar, Jason Burleson on banjo, and Steve Gulley on bass. With Phil’s ongoing health challenges, he wanted to create a project that would keep him active in music without the regular touring commitments, so he assembled a group made up of top bluegrass professionals who perform with other acts. They only get together on stage when it fits everyone’s schedule, a few times a year, and have managed to complete a recording set to drop in September.

This latest single is a rip roarin’ version of One Way Rider, a Rodney Crowell number that was a #1 hit for Ricky Skaggs in 1982. It was the closing track on Ricky’s Highways & Heartaches record during his hair country period, and a mighty strong song for all that.

Phil and the gang give it a solid bluegrass reading, with Steve, Alan, and Robert each taking a verse. Here’s a taste…

One Way Rider is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Swing For The Fences will be widely available starting on September 25.