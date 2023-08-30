One Too Many Mornings from Cory Walker, featuring Rodney Dillard

Mountain Fever Records has a third single out now from Nashville banjo phenom Cory Walker, taken from his upcoming solo album, School Project, which is set to drop next week.

They’ve selected One Too Many Mornings, a Bob Dylan song the songwriter first recorded in 1963. To make this new cut extra special, Walker asked his former boss man, Rodney Dillard, founder of The Dillards with his brother Doug, to appear on the track. Though Cory’s primary gig is with East Nash Grass, he has worked for several years as banjo picker with Rodney’s revived Dillards show.

Walker explained how this new recording came about.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know and make music alongside Rodney Dillard, a truly influential figure in music. A couple of years ago, The Dillards were scheduled to play a show at The Caverns in Pelham, right outside of Nashville, Tennessee. While in town, we took the opportunity to record a rendition of One Too Many Mornings, a timeless Dylan classic.

Among the musicians are Rodney Dillard on lead vocal and guitar, Dennis Crouch on bass, Mike Compton on mandolin, Jake Stargel on guitar, Billy Contreras on fiddle, and former Dillard, Herb Pedersen who lent his Dillards-style harmonies and resophonic guitar playing.

I absolutely love this track and hope you will too!”

Have a listen…

One Too Many Mornings is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio Programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

School Project, so named as an inside joke which will be understood by Cory’s Facebook followers, is set for full release on September 9.