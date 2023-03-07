One Morning in May from Terry Baucom and the Dukes

Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive are revisiting a song of the old country with the latest radio single from their current album, Here in the Country.

One Morning in May is an old English folk song that has been recorded by artists from several different genres, but the Dukes bring a lively twist to the song with their unmistakable drive. They take this timelessly wistful ballad to a new, dynamic level. Terry leads the song with his iconic banjo tone, Will Clark delivers the same hard hitting feel with his powerful lead vocals, guitarist Clint Coker brings everything together with smooth harmony vocals, and long-time bass man Joe Hannabach lays down a superb bass track.

Baucom says that One Morning In May is a song he has always wanted to record, and it seemed to fit the overall feel of the Here In The Country release. “Yeah, ever since hearing the version by The Country Gentlemen in the early 1970s, I have had it in the back of my mind that I would one day get in the studio and record it. Our vocal structure isn’t just like the Gentlemen – Charlie Waller, Doyle Lawson, and Bill Yates – but that’s ok… I never want to copy anybody’s arrangement note for note,” said Baucom.

Broadcasters can find One Morning in May on AirPlay Direct, and it is available to listeners on all major streaming services.