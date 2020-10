One More Night video from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

A umber of the bands who had been invited to showcase in the 2020 Bluegrass Ramble at World of Bluegrass, have begun to release clips from the video presentations they submitted to IBMA for their virtual convention. Even though they were shot for video, all were captured live, showing what an act can deliver on stage.

Here is one we found today, from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, with an original song from Seth, One More Night.

Midnight Run is Mulder on mandolin, Ben Watlington on guitar, Colton Powers on banjo, Max Etling on bass, and Cody Bauer on fiddle.