One More from Shawn Lane

Shawn Lane, mandolinist, vocalist, and songwriter with Blue Highway, has released a new single from his upcoming project, Shawn Lane: Family & Friends.
The song is one he wrote with Ronnie Bowman,
, which conveys a message many of us can benefit from hearing this summer. It’s all about that feeling of confidence we get when we realize that we can make it through after all, despite challenges with work or relationships that once seemed unbreachable. One More
Shawn says that it’s a sense we all get at some point.
“One common thread we all share in this journey of life that we’re on is that we will be knocked down to the ground several times, by several different things. When that happens, we have two choices: either to stay down, or to get back up. This song is about getting back up, no matter how hard it may seem. With God’s help, you can, and it’ll sure feel good when you do. I was proud to get the opportunity to write
One More with one of my best friends, Ronnie Bowman. I hope this song helps someone who may be down to get back up again.”
The pending album is titled
Family & Friends because Shawn has his wife, Gracie, and his songs, Grayson and Garrett, supporting him in the studio. The boys provide the harmony vocals on this new track.
Also performing on
One More are Barry Bales on bass and Gaven Largent on reso-guitar. Lane handles the guitar.
Here’s a taste…
One More is available now for download purchase from Shawn’s web site. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.
