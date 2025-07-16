One Eye for the Sun – Beg, Steal or Borrow

Having formed over a decade ago, Beg, Steal or Borrow, from northern Vermont, has evolved greatly since their early days of interpreting the music of Old & In The Way for fresh audiences. The group’s latest release, One Eye for the Sunshows substantial maturation in their originality and musical arrangements.

This effort presents a balanced mix between instrumental and vocal pieces, leading off with Good News Reel. Written by mandolinist Geoff Goodhouse, this Celtic-oriented tune has a fun, catchy melody that allows the entire ensemble to shine. Along with Goodhue on mandolin, Beg, Steal or Borrow consists of Jeremy Sicely on guitar, Luke Auriemmo on banjo, Roland Clark on fiddle, and Fran Forim on bass.

Kansas, by Jeremy Sicely, cleverly uses integral elements from the classic Wizard of Oz within lyrics about confronting the realities of life. This track particularly features excellent vocal work from Sicely, Goodhue, and Forim.

Muleskinner Blues and Midnight on the Stormy Deep both come from the Bill Monroe catalogue. With a clear nod towards Monroe’s renditions, these two tracks show that even with the band’s contemporary style and arrangements, they’re skillfully adept at rendering material in the traditional vein.

The most touching piece on this recording is J.D’s Farewell, a tribute to J.D. Hutchison, who was a friend and mentor to Geoff Goodhue. With the combination of a strong melody by Goodhue alongside the words of a beautiful poem written by Hutchison at the end of his life, it’s a wonderful salute to a beloved member of the Ohio music community.

The following track, 300 More Miles by Sicely, is a fun song that captures all the highs and the lows of being part of a touring bluegrass band. The instrumental solos of Goodhue and Clark are definite stand outs here.

One Eye for the Sun captures Beg, Steal or Borrow’s originality and creative instrumentalism in an exciting manner. It further demonstrates why the band has continually made a name for themselves in Northern Vermont and beyond.

