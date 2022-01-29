One By One from Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley

Pinecastle Records has released a lead off single from their next album for Dale Ann Bradley, a soulful country number sung as a duet with label mate Danny Paisley.

They’ve chosen an absolute classic, One By One, originally done by Kitty Wells and Red Foley in 1954. The song was written by Jim Anglin, Jack Anglin, and Johnny Wright, and the track was a #1 hit for Kitty and Red.

Dale Ann and Danny have reprised the duet structure, trading lines throughout and harmonizing on the others. They are supported by Jim Hurst on guitar, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Michael Cleveland on fiddle, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass.

Check it out and see why these two were chosen as the male and female vocalists of the year in 2021 by the voting members of the IBMA.

Tasty!

One By One is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.