One Breath Away from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Billy Blue Records has another single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, a new bluegrass gospel number written by Hall of Famer Paul Williams.

Joe and Paul have collaborated many times over the years, and they have become close friends, a perfect tie-in for Mullins’ deep love and appreciation for the pioneers of our music. Williams, of course, was a member of the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers in the mid-1950s before joining up with Jimmy Martin in ’57. He not only wrote a number of Martin’s hit songs, like Hold Whatcha Got, Prayer Bells of Heaven, Mr. Engineer, and My Walkin’ Shoes Don’t Fit Me Anymore, his tenor singing combined with a young J.D. Crowe’s baritone set the standard for harmony vocals with The Sunny Mountain Boys.

Here the Ramblers present Paul’s One Breath Away, performed as a classic bluegrass gospel quartet with mandolin and guitar accompaniment, just as was done in the early days of bluegrass.

Joe says that Williams showed him the song backstage last year.

“The Radio Ramblers were so fortunate to perform at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Owensboro, Kentucky, over Labor Day weekend in 2023. We hosted the first ever hall of fame homecoming weekend, and our guests were Del McCoury and Paul Williams. We were backstage preparing for a sound check with Paul, and he said, ‘I’ve written a new song for The Radio Ramblers.’ He sang us One Breath Away and we loved it!

Of course we love Paul, just as everyone else in the bluegrass community does. He’s such a special friend, blessing us with great music for over 70 years! Our arrangement features our quartet, guitar, and mandolin. A few lines are even a quintet, with all five of us contributing to a great new song from one of our biggest influences.”

With Joe singing tenor and typically playing banjo, his Radio Ramblers are Jason Barrie (fiddle) and bass vocal, Chris David on mandolin and lead vocal, Adam McIntosh on guitar and baritone vocal, and Zach Collier (bass).

This one is a fine addition to the bluegrass gospel repertoire, and Joe et al deliver a fine recording.

One Breath Away is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.